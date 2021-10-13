Today in Korean history
Oct. 14
1903 -- The Joseon Dynasty closes Suminwon, an office overseeing overseas travel by Koreans.
1955 -- South Korea and Japan resume bilateral trade for the first time since Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule in 1945. The countries normalized their diplomatic ties in 1965.
1993 -- "Seopyeonje," a film directed by Im Kwon-taek, wins awards for best director and best actress at the Shanghai International Film Festival.
2002 -- The 14th Asian Games end in Busan, South Korea's largest port city. South Korea finished second in the medal count.
2010 -- South Korea holds a funeral for Hwang Jang-yop, the highest-ranking North Korean defector on its soil and one of the most virulent critics of Pyongyang. Hwang, a one-time secretary of the North's ruling Workers' Party, defected to the South in 1997. He was found dead at his home in Seoul on Oct. 10 after passing away from apparent heart failure at the age of 87.
2019 -- K-pop superband SuperM's American debut album, "SuperM," tops the Billboard 200, about two weeks after its official release.
