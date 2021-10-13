Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 13, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/14 Cloudy 20

Incheon 24/15 Cloudy 30

Suwon 25/15 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 25/16 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 25/16 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 23/12 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 21/15 Rain 30

Jeonju 25/17 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 26/17 Cloudy 30

Jeju 26/22 Rain 30

Daegu 23/17 Cloudy 30

Busan 25/18 Cloudy 30

(END)

