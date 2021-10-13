Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Money supply grows 1.5 pct. on-month in August

All News 12:00 October 13, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's money supply continued to grow in August from a month earlier on increased corporate fundraising and lending for home purchases and renting, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The country's M2, a key gauge of money supply, stood at 3,494.4 trillion won (US$2.91 trillion) as of end-August, up 1.5 percent, or 50.5 trillion won, from a month earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

This represented the sharpest on-month growth since April. The increased amount marked the largest monthly growth since relevant data begun to be provided.

From a year earlier, the figure jumped 12.5 percent, which also accelerated from on-year growth of 11.4 percent recorded the previous month.

M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts cash, demand deposits and other near money that is easily convertible to cash.

The BOK attributed the August increase to large-scale corporate fundraising and a continued rise in households' borrowing for home purchases and renting.

Also contributing to the rise was more demand from small and medium-sized enterprises to secure reserve funds for their operation, the central bank said.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#money supply
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!