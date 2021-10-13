POSCO Q3 operating earnings up 364.2 pct. to 3.11 tln won
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- POSCO on Wednesday estimated its third-quarter operating profit at 3.11 trillion won (US$2.6 billion), up 364.2 percent from a year earlier.
Sales increased 44.5 percent to 20.61 trillion won. The data for net earnings was not available.
The operating profit was 10.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
