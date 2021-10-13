Military reports 14 additional COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 14 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the defense ministry said, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 1,943.
Thirteen Army soldiers, including five trainees at a boot camp, and an Air Force airman tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to military data Wednesday morning.
The five Army trainees from the boot camp in Yeoncheon, 62 kilometers north of Seoul, were found to have contracted the virus while in quarantine following the COVID-19 outbreak in the unit.
Of the total cumulative cases in the military, 1,839, or nearly 95 percent, have been fully cured, with 104 still under treatment.
Meanwhile, South Korea added 1,584 more virus cases earlier in the day, raising the total caseload to 335,742, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
U.N. member countries voice concern over N.K. missile launches
-
Seoul, Washington analyzing weapons showcased at N. Korean defense show
-
New cases stay in 1,000s for 5th day on increased tests
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
(2nd LD) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
-
Olympic short track champion cut from nat'l team over controversial text messages