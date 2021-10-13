Ruling party rejects ex-PM Lee Nak-yon's appeal of presidential primary results
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday rejected former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon's appeal of the party's presidential primary results, confirming Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung as its presidential candidate.
The DP party affairs committee met after the former prime minister, the runner-up in the primary, demanded the panel convene to review whether the votes in the primary were properly counted in accordance with the party's electoral rules.
A DP spokesman said the party stands by its choice of Gov. Lee, who won the nomination on Sunday after securing 50.29 percent of all votes cast in the course of the primaries since early September, trailed by the former prime minister with 39.14 percent.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
U.N. member countries voice concern over N.K. missile launches
-
Seoul, Washington analyzing weapons showcased at N. Korean defense show
-
New cases stay in 1,000s for 5th day on increased tests
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
(2nd LD) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
-
Olympic short track champion cut from nat'l team over controversial text messages