KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaihanElecWire 2,280 UP 25
Hyundai M&F INS 27,850 DN 300
CJ 98,700 UP 2,000
LX INT 30,300 DN 1,000
DongkukStlMill 18,300 UP 1,000
DB HiTek 49,850 DN 650
SK hynix 92,000 UP 500
Youngpoong 694,000 UP 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 50,200 UP 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,500 UP 1,250
SamsungF&MIns 239,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,800 UP 300
Kogas 48,150 DN 650
Hanwha 33,500 DN 1,500
Daesang 23,600 UP 600
SKNetworks 5,070 UP 20
ORION Holdings 16,450 0
NEXENTIRE 7,900 UP 310
CHONGKUNDANG 116,000 UP 1,000
KCC 383,500 UP 5,000
SKBP 100,500 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 90,400 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 47,250 UP 1,700
LotteChilsung 153,000 UP 5,000
HyundaiMtr 211,000 UP 6,500
AmoreG 47,950 UP 250
GCH Corp 28,900 UP 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 156,500 UP 1,500
Shinsegae 255,000 UP 2,000
Nongshim 287,500 0
SGBC 85,000 UP 1,400
BoryungPharm 14,400 UP 100
Hyosung 107,500 UP 3,000
LOTTE 32,450 UP 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 105,500 UP 1,000
ShinhanGroup 38,800 UP 350
HITEJINRO 34,850 UP 300
Yuhan 59,000 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 149,000 UP 4,500
DOOSAN 95,500 UP 6,200
