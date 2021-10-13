KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DL 69,100 DN 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,200 UP 100
KIA CORP. 84,200 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,400 UP 190
POSCO 325,000 UP 3,000
DB INSURANCE 64,200 DN 1,300
SamsungElec 68,800 DN 200
NHIS 12,900 UP 350
DongwonInd 231,000 UP 4,000
SK Discovery 48,250 UP 100
LS 63,600 UP 900
GC Corp 268,000 UP 6,500
GS E&C 41,600 UP 650
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 671,000 UP 8,000
KPIC 206,500 DN 4,000
DHICO 21,750 UP 2,800
Doosanfc 48,900 UP 1,150
KEPCO E&C 49,300 UP 5,350
BukwangPharm 13,200 UP 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 109,500 UP 4,000
Daewoong 31,800 UP 350
SamyangFood 81,700 UP 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,900 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 398,500 UP 6,500
TaekwangInd 1,092,000 DN 16,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,450 DN 10
KAL 31,150 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,705 UP 95
LG Corp. 93,400 UP 700
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,560 UP 160
SKC 157,500 UP 4,500
Ottogi 478,500 UP 4,000
IlyangPharm 30,150 UP 650
GS Retail 32,400 UP 150
F&F Holdings 35,350 UP 200
MERITZ SECU 4,875 UP 110
HtlShilla 92,300 UP 2,600
Hanmi Science 57,600 UP 1,600
SamsungElecMech 156,000 DN 3,000
Hanssem 105,000 UP 4,000
