KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 95,700 UP 2,100
HyundaiMipoDock 64,200 UP 1,300
IS DONGSEO 46,050 UP 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,900 UP 650
S-Oil 110,500 DN 2,000
LG Innotek 190,500 DN 2,500
OCI 145,500 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 241,500 UP 1,500
HMM 29,300 UP 350
HYUNDAI WIA 89,700 UP 4,200
LS ELECTRIC 63,500 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 178,500 DN 1,000
KorZinc 564,000 UP 12,000
Mobis 271,000 UP 10,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,700 UP 100
S-1 84,300 UP 1,300
SamsungHvyInd 6,130 UP 30
Hanchem 339,000 UP 6,000
DWS 57,700 DN 500
KEPCO 22,850 UP 600
SamsungSecu 46,650 UP 500
KG DONGBU STL 13,100 UP 700
SKTelecom 302,500 UP 2,000
SNT MOTIV 52,100 UP 1,800
HyundaiElev 46,450 UP 650
SAMSUNG SDS 153,000 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,900 UP 1,000
KUMHOTIRE 5,600 UP 310
Hanon Systems 15,500 UP 350
SK 264,000 UP 6,500
ShinpoongPharm 58,100 0
Handsome 40,050 UP 1,050
Asiana Airlines 24,200 DN 300
COWAY 76,700 UP 2,500
ZINUS 73,000 UP 1,600
IBK 10,700 UP 50
DONGSUH 29,050 UP 250
SamsungEng 25,400 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 120,000 UP 1,500
PanOcean 6,490 DN 20
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
U.N. member countries voice concern over N.K. missile launches
-
Seoul, Washington analyzing weapons showcased at N. Korean defense show
-
New cases stay in 1,000s for 5th day on increased tests
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
T-shirt with portrait of Kim appears at N. Korea's public event for 1st time
-
(LEAD) With 2nd straight goal, Son Heung-min nearly plays hero again for S. Korea