KSOE 95,700 UP 2,100

HyundaiMipoDock 64,200 UP 1,300

IS DONGSEO 46,050 UP 600

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,900 UP 650

S-Oil 110,500 DN 2,000

LG Innotek 190,500 DN 2,500

OCI 145,500 UP 2,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 241,500 UP 1,500

HMM 29,300 UP 350

HYUNDAI WIA 89,700 UP 4,200

LS ELECTRIC 63,500 UP 200

KumhoPetrochem 178,500 DN 1,000

KorZinc 564,000 UP 12,000

Mobis 271,000 UP 10,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,700 UP 100

S-1 84,300 UP 1,300

SamsungHvyInd 6,130 UP 30

Hanchem 339,000 UP 6,000

DWS 57,700 DN 500

KEPCO 22,850 UP 600

SamsungSecu 46,650 UP 500

KG DONGBU STL 13,100 UP 700

SKTelecom 302,500 UP 2,000

SNT MOTIV 52,100 UP 1,800

HyundaiElev 46,450 UP 650

SAMSUNG SDS 153,000 UP 3,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 32,900 UP 1,000

KUMHOTIRE 5,600 UP 310

Hanon Systems 15,500 UP 350

SK 264,000 UP 6,500

ShinpoongPharm 58,100 0

Handsome 40,050 UP 1,050

Asiana Airlines 24,200 DN 300

COWAY 76,700 UP 2,500

ZINUS 73,000 UP 1,600

IBK 10,700 UP 50

DONGSUH 29,050 UP 250

SamsungEng 25,400 UP 150

SAMSUNG C&T 120,000 UP 1,500

PanOcean 6,490 DN 20

(MORE)