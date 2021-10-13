SAMSUNG CARD 34,350 UP 250

CheilWorldwide 22,900 UP 300

KT 31,400 UP 900

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL164000 0

LOTTE TOUR 20,250 DN 600

LG Uplus 14,650 UP 400

SAMSUNG LIFE 69,200 UP 100

KT&G 80,700 UP 300

LG Display 17,500 DN 50

Kangwonland 28,650 UP 250

NAVER 382,000 UP 10,000

LOTTE SHOPPING 102,000 UP 500

Kakao 117,000 UP 3,500

NCsoft 576,000 UP 18,000

DWEC 6,520 UP 30

DongwonF&B 212,500 UP 2,500

KIWOOM 106,500 UP 4,000

KEPCO KPS 40,400 UP 3,300

LGH&H 1,340,000 UP 4,000

LGCHEM 808,000 UP 12,000

LIG Nex1 48,100 DN 550

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,200 UP 1,100

HDSINFRA 9,270 0

HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,200 UP 300

DSME 23,250 UP 50

LGELECTRONICS 122,000 DN 2,000

Celltrion 215,500 UP 1,000

Huchems 26,400 DN 450

DAEWOONG PHARM 135,500 UP 1,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,800 UP 1,300

KIH 84,900 UP 1,000

LOTTE Himart 28,250 UP 550

GS 45,150 UP 150

CJ CGV 29,850 UP 100

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 175,500 UP 6,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 44,050 DN 100

Hansae 24,650 UP 300

HANWHA LIFE 3,600 UP 5

KBFinancialGroup 53,700 DN 900

AMOREPACIFIC 175,500 UP 1,000

(MORE)