KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 34,350 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 22,900 UP 300
KT 31,400 UP 900
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL164000 0
LOTTE TOUR 20,250 DN 600
LG Uplus 14,650 UP 400
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,200 UP 100
KT&G 80,700 UP 300
LG Display 17,500 DN 50
Kangwonland 28,650 UP 250
NAVER 382,000 UP 10,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 102,000 UP 500
Kakao 117,000 UP 3,500
NCsoft 576,000 UP 18,000
DWEC 6,520 UP 30
DongwonF&B 212,500 UP 2,500
KIWOOM 106,500 UP 4,000
KEPCO KPS 40,400 UP 3,300
LGH&H 1,340,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 808,000 UP 12,000
LIG Nex1 48,100 DN 550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,200 UP 1,100
HDSINFRA 9,270 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,200 UP 300
DSME 23,250 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 122,000 DN 2,000
Celltrion 215,500 UP 1,000
Huchems 26,400 DN 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 135,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,800 UP 1,300
KIH 84,900 UP 1,000
LOTTE Himart 28,250 UP 550
GS 45,150 UP 150
CJ CGV 29,850 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 175,500 UP 6,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,050 DN 100
Hansae 24,650 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 3,600 UP 5
KBFinancialGroup 53,700 DN 900
AMOREPACIFIC 175,500 UP 1,000
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
U.N. member countries voice concern over N.K. missile launches
Seoul university professor appointed as Korea policy chair of Rand Corp.
Seoul, Washington analyzing weapons showcased at N. Korean defense show
New cases stay in 1,000s for 5th day on increased tests
T-shirt with portrait of Kim appears at N. Korea's public event for 1st time
(LEAD) With 2nd straight goal, Son Heung-min nearly plays hero again for S. Korea