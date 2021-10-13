KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Fila Holdings 39,500 UP 900
GKL 16,750 UP 700
Youngone Corp 46,400 UP 1,000
CSWIND 70,900 UP 2,000
FOOSUNG 21,950 UP 1,400
SK Innovation 259,000 UP 2,500
LX HAUSYS 74,200 UP 1,800
POONGSAN 32,600 UP 250
KOLON IND 92,000 UP 2,300
HanmiPharm 264,000 UP 7,000
BNK Financial Group 8,630 DN 40
emart 156,500 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY443 50 UP1050
KOLMAR KOREA 44,500 UP 250
HANJINKAL 56,900 UP 600
DoubleUGames 61,500 0
CUCKOO 22,550 UP 350
COSMAX 132,000 UP 3,000
MANDO 62,700 UP 4,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 829,000 DN 5,000
INNOCEAN 60,000 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 39,350 UP 750
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,600 UP 300
Netmarble 120,000 UP 1,000
KRAFTON 488,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S64300 DN400
ORION 117,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,800 UP 50
BGF Retail 174,000 0
SKCHEM 315,000 UP 2,000
HDC-OP 26,150 UP 150
HYOSUNG TNC 614,000 UP 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 727,000 UP 27,000
SKBS 228,500 DN 6,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,800 UP 100
KakaoBank 55,900 UP 600
HYBE 274,500 DN 1,000
SK ie technology 201,500 UP 6,000
DL E&C 132,500 UP 1,500
LX HOLDINGS 8,760 UP 50
