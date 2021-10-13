Fila Holdings 39,500 UP 900

GKL 16,750 UP 700

Youngone Corp 46,400 UP 1,000

CSWIND 70,900 UP 2,000

FOOSUNG 21,950 UP 1,400

SK Innovation 259,000 UP 2,500

LX HAUSYS 74,200 UP 1,800

POONGSAN 32,600 UP 250

KOLON IND 92,000 UP 2,300

HanmiPharm 264,000 UP 7,000

BNK Financial Group 8,630 DN 40

emart 156,500 UP 2,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY443 50 UP1050

KOLMAR KOREA 44,500 UP 250

HANJINKAL 56,900 UP 600

DoubleUGames 61,500 0

CUCKOO 22,550 UP 350

COSMAX 132,000 UP 3,000

MANDO 62,700 UP 4,000

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 829,000 DN 5,000

INNOCEAN 60,000 UP 100

Doosan Bobcat 39,350 UP 750

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,600 UP 300

Netmarble 120,000 UP 1,000

KRAFTON 488,000 UP 4,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S64300 DN400

ORION 117,000 UP 1,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,800 UP 50

BGF Retail 174,000 0

SKCHEM 315,000 UP 2,000

HDC-OP 26,150 UP 150

HYOSUNG TNC 614,000 UP 8,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 727,000 UP 27,000

SKBS 228,500 DN 6,500

WooriFinancialGroup 11,800 UP 100

KakaoBank 55,900 UP 600

HYBE 274,500 DN 1,000

SK ie technology 201,500 UP 6,000

DL E&C 132,500 UP 1,500

LX HOLDINGS 8,760 UP 50

