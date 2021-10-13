Samsung Heavy develops eco-friendly generator for ships
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Wednesday that it has developed an eco-friendly generator in cooperation with LG Innotek Co., a local major electronics parts maker.
The world's first thermo-electric generator developed by Samsung Heavy Industries and LG Innotek is a device that produces electricity by being mounted on the surface of equipment generating heat, such as ship engines, the shipbuilder said.
The device will also be helpful in reducing fuel cost and carbon dioxide emissions of ships, Samsung Heavy said.
Samsung Heavy said it has signed a deal with Japanese shipping company NYK Line to apply the device to 174,000-cubic meter LNG carriers to be delivered in December.
