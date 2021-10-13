S. Korea's vice foreign minister to attend 2021 Arctic Circle Assembly
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will attend this year's Arctic Circle Assembly to promote its policy and interests in the region, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
It is an annual global forum taken part by governments, companies, research institutes and the region's local communities to discuss issues facing the Arctic.
Choi Jong-moon, second vice foreign minister, is scheduled to attend the session to be held in Reykjavik, Iceland, from Thursday to Sunday, his ministry announced.
It is the first time for the country's vice minister to participate in the forum, and Choi plans to share South Korea's policy for the Arctic and reaffirm its commitment to contributing to the global campaign against climate change, according to the ministry.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
U.N. member countries voice concern over N.K. missile launches
-
Seoul, Washington analyzing weapons showcased at N. Korean defense show
-
New cases stay in 1,000s for 5th day on increased tests
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
T-shirt with portrait of Kim appears at N. Korea's public event for 1st time
-
(LEAD) With 2nd straight goal, Son Heung-min nearly plays hero again for S. Korea