Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gyeonggi Gov. Lee in close presidential race against opposition candidates: poll

All News 17:04 October 13, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, is neck and neck with leading presidential hopefuls from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) within the margin of error, a survey showed Wednesday.

According to a Gallup Korea survey of 1,006 adults held Tuesday and Wednesday, Lee had 43 percent support while former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, the leading candidate of the PPP, won 40.4 percent in a hypothetical two-way competition.

However, the difference was within the survey's margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

This composite photo shows Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung (L), the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, and former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, the leading candidate of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP). (Yonhap)

When pitted against Rep. Hong Joon-pyo of the PPP, Lee had 40.6 percent against Hong's 40.7 percent.

Lee had a comfortable lead against the other PPP candidates. He garnered 45.2 percent support, while former lawmaker Yoo Seung-min earned 29 percent.

Lee led with 45.5 percent against former Jeju Province Gov. Won Hee-ryong with 28.9 percent.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!