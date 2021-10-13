S. Korea, Indonesia sign MOU on offshore plant service industry cooperation
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Indonesia agreed Wednesday to boost cooperation and exchanges in the fields of offshore plant service and maritime industries, the fisheries ministry said.
South Korea's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and Indonesia's Ministry for Maritime and Investments Affairs inked a memorandum of understanding in Jakarta earlier in the day, under which the two sides vowed to seek various ways of cooperation in the sectors by pushing for joint technology development and active exchanges among private entities.
As the first project, the two nations are scheduled to begin the joint work of dismantling three decrepit offshore platforms in the Southeast Asian country this year and complete it by 2025, the ministry said, adding that the project is expected to help South Korean firms make inroads into overseas offshore plant markets.
Ahead of the signing ceremony, South Korea's Oceans and Fisheries Minister Moon Seong-hyeok held bilateral talks with his Indonesian counterpart, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, and discussed ways to protect maritime environments and jointly respond to climate changes, according to the ministry.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
U.N. member countries voice concern over N.K. missile launches
-
Seoul, Washington analyzing weapons showcased at N. Korean defense show
-
New cases stay in 1,000s for 5th day on increased tests
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
T-shirt with portrait of Kim appears at N. Korea's public event for 1st time
-
(LEAD) With 2nd straight goal, Son Heung-min nearly plays hero again for S. Korea