Gov't to review possible relief measures over leak of personal phone number in 'Squid Game'
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The government will review the possibility of providing relief measures for an individual whose personal phone number was exposed in Netflix's mega hit "Squid Game" series although it hardly constitutes an infringement of personal data in legal terms, the head of a state commission said Wednesday.
The remarks by Yoon Jong-in, chairperson of the Personal Information Protection Commission, were in response to a lawmaker's query over the controversial exposure of a personal mobile number in the famous series.
The eight-digit phone number appeared on the back of the cards used to invite financially cornered people to join a deadly survival game.
The owner of the number has complained that a relentless flow of calls and text messages from curious viewers is wrecking his ordinary life.
The director of the show has said he used the number, believing it was not in actual use.
"In terms of legal interpretation, it is hard to see it as a leak of personal data, but there was indeed an exposure by negligence," Yoon said during a parliamentary audit of his agency.
"If there were any actual damage by the exposure, it could be subject to a conflict resolution process or compensation," he noted.
He added his agency will actively respond to similar cases in the future.
