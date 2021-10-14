(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 14)

Nam, the owner of Cheonhwa Dongin No. 4 who is in the US, said in a JTBC news program that Kim and Yoo usually addressed each other as "brothers." If Nam is right, Yoo is not the person whom Kim addresses with an honorific title. Considering Yoo is four years junior to Kim, the person whom Kim is said to have addressed as "sir" is likely to be someone above Yoo.