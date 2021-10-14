(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 14)

In a meeting on Wednesday, the ruling Democratic Party (DP) leadership refused to accept complaints from former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, who was defeated in the primary on Sunday by Gov. Lee, over the vote count. But it is unclear if Lee's supporters would accept the party leadership's decision. They said they received a piece of critical evidence that can prove Gov. Lee's involvement in the scandal. Lee vowed to appear at the National Assembly's audit of the Gyeonggi provincial government next week to find a way out of the quagmire. If he is so determined, he does not have to wait until next week.

