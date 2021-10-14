Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 14, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/16 Cloudy 20

Incheon 22/17 Cloudy 20

Suwon 24/16 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 25/16 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 25/16 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 23/14 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 25/14 Sunny 20

Jeonju 25/17 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 26/18 Cloudy 20

Jeju 27/22 Cloudy 20

Daegu 26/15 Sunny 20

Busan 26/18 Cloudy 20

