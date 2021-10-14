'Venom 2' tops opening day total of 'Black Widow' in S. Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" has beat the opening day total of "Black Widow," the latest Marvel release, in South Korea, data showed Thursday.
The sequel to 2018's "Venom" topped the daily box-office chart by selling 203,263 tickets on the first day of its release Wednesday, according to data from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC). For comparison, "Black Widow," the most-watched foreign film for this year to date, attracted about 195,000 moviegoers on its opening day in July.
Still, "F9: The Fast Saga," the latest film in the "Fast and Furious" series, has the best post-pandemic opening day record in the country with 400,000. The movie opened during the Buddha's Birthday holiday in May this year.
Released by Sony Pictures, the second Venom film revolves around investigative journalist Eddie Brock whose symbiotic bond with an alien named Venom gives him superpowers.
