Seoul stocks open higher on stabilizing currency market
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Thursday, as investors were relieved by the stable currency rate.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 25.39 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,969.8 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Stocks came off to a bullish start, as the Korean won advanced against the U.S. dollar, after depreciating sharply against the greenback over the past few days.
The local currency was trading at 1,188.25 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.55 won from the previous session's close.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. added 0.58 percent to 69,200 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. increased 0.98 percent to 92,900 won, and internet portal operator Naver Corp. gained 1.96 percent to 389,500 won.
LG Chem Ltd. rose 2.23 percent to 826,000 won, and electric battery maker Samsung SDI Co. climbed 0.75 percent to 676,000 won.
Among losers, top automaker Hyundai Motor Co. lost 0.47 percent to 210,000 won.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
U.N. member countries voice concern over N.K. missile launches
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
Seoul university professor appointed as Korea policy chair of Rand Corp.
-
T-shirt with portrait of Kim appears at N. Korea's public event for 1st time
-
S. Korean shipbuilders outstripped by China in Sept. orders
-
New cases stay in 1,000s for 5th day on increased tests
-
Gov't to review possible relief measures over leak of personal phone number in 'Squid Game'
-
(2nd LD) New cases stay in 1,000s for 5th day amid signs of slowdown