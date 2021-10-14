Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open higher on stabilizing currency market

All News 09:39 October 14, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Thursday, as investors were relieved by the stable currency rate.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 25.39 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,969.8 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Stocks came off to a bullish start, as the Korean won advanced against the U.S. dollar, after depreciating sharply against the greenback over the past few days.

The local currency was trading at 1,188.25 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.55 won from the previous session's close.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. added 0.58 percent to 69,200 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. increased 0.98 percent to 92,900 won, and internet portal operator Naver Corp. gained 1.96 percent to 389,500 won.

LG Chem Ltd. rose 2.23 percent to 826,000 won, and electric battery maker Samsung SDI Co. climbed 0.75 percent to 676,000 won.

Among losers, top automaker Hyundai Motor Co. lost 0.47 percent to 210,000 won.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks-open
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!