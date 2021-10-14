Military reports 8 additional COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported eight more COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 1,951, the defense ministry said.
Seven Army soldiers, including three trainees at a boot camp, and a Navy member tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to military data.
The three Army trainees from the boot camp in Yeoncheon, 62 kilometers north of Seoul, were found to have contracted the virus while in quarantine following the COVID-19 outbreak in the unit.
Of the cumulative cases in the military, 1,844, or nearly 95 percent, have been fully cured, with 107 still under treatment.
South Korea added 1,940 more virus cases earlier in the day, raising the total caseload to 337,679, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. The country has reported more than 1,000 daily patients for 100 consecutive days.
