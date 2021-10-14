Foreigners turn net buyers of local shares in September
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors purchased about a net 3 trillion won worth of shares in South Korea last month, ending four consecutive months of net selling, central bank data showed Thursday.
Net foreign buying totaled US$2.42 billion in September, which translated into 2.87 trillion won based on the won-dollar exchange rate of 1,184 at the end of September, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.
The figure marked the first net foreign buying in five months. In August, foreigners unloaded a net $4.45 billion worth of local shares, the data showed.
The BOK said that the September rise is due in part to foreigners picking up shares related to semiconductors, which they earlier unloaded significantly.
Foreigners also bought a net $4.6 billion worth of local bonds in September, the ninth straight month of net buying. The amount is larger than $1.56 billion tallied a month earlier.
The combined amount of foreign net buying of local shares and bonds came to about $7 billion last month, turning around from net selling of $2.9 billion a month earlier, according to the data.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
U.N. member countries voice concern over N.K. missile launches
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
Seoul university professor appointed as Korea policy chair of Rand Corp.
-
T-shirt with portrait of Kim appears at N. Korea's public event for 1st time
-
S. Korean shipbuilders outstripped by China in Sept. orders
-
Gov't to review possible relief measures over leak of personal phone number in 'Squid Game'
-
New cases near 2,000 amid rising vaccination rate
-
(2nd LD) New cases stay in 1,000s for 5th day amid signs of slowdown