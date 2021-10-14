Delinquency ratio on banks' loans edges up in August
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea edged up in August from a month earlier due to tightened controls on loans overdue, the financial watchdog said Thursday.
The delinquency ratio on banks' won-based loans stood at 0.28 percent as of end-August, up 0.01 percentage point from a month earlier, according to preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
The FSS attributed the rise to banks' usual tendency of tightening controls on loans overdue at the end of every quarter.
The delinquency ratio on won-based loans has been on a decline since May 2018, when the ratio was tallied at 0.62 percent.
The delinquency ratio on household loans also edged up 0.01 percentage point on-month to 0.19 percent as of end of August, the data showed. The ratio on home-backed loans remained unchanged at 0.11 percent.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
U.N. member countries voice concern over N.K. missile launches
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
Seoul university professor appointed as Korea policy chair of Rand Corp.
-
T-shirt with portrait of Kim appears at N. Korea's public event for 1st time
-
S. Korean shipbuilders outstripped by China in Sept. orders
-
Gov't to review possible relief measures over leak of personal phone number in 'Squid Game'
-
New cases near 2,000 amid rising vaccination rate
-
(2nd LD) New cases stay in 1,000s for 5th day amid signs of slowdown