Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Jeju Air to raise 127 bln won via stock sale for post-pandemic biz

All News 11:26 October 14, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest budget carrier, said Thursday it will raise 127 billion won (US$107 million) by selling stocks in preparation for the post-coronavirus era.

Jeju Air plans to issue 11.26 million shares at 18,350 won per share to employees and existing shareholders from Oct. 18-19 and list the stocks on the main Korea Exchange (KRX) on Nov. 19, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The planned rights issue is to secure operating capital as the country aims to gradually shift to a phase of 'living with COVID-19' from mid-November," a company spokesman said.

Under the "With Corona" scheme, COVID-19 is treated as an infectious respiratory disease, like seasonal influenza, with eased distancing being implemented.

In June, Jeju Air resumed flights to Saipan in a preemptive measure to absorb post-pandemic travel demand.

The low-cost carrier has suspended most of its flights on international routes since early last year due to countries' entry restrictions.

Currently, international flights to six cities -- Saipan, Tokyo, Osaka, Weihai, Harbin and Manila -- are available for business travel and Koreans residing in the cities.

Jeju Air to raise 127 bln won via stock sale for post-pandemic biz - 1

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Jeju AIr-rights issue
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!