President Moon urges financial authorities to ensure smooth supply of 'jeonse' loans
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday called on financial authorities to closely monitor banks to ensure a smooth supply of loans for "jeonse" home rentals.
Moon made the remarks after financial authorities decided to ease some restrictions on loans taken out for home rentals as part of efforts to protect people in actual need of borrowing money, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Jeonse is a home rental system unique to South Korea in which tenants pay a large sum of money as a deposit instead of paying monthly fees.
Earlier in the day, Koh Seung-beom, the chief of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), told reporters that controls on such loans for renting homes through the "jeonse" arrangement will be managed in a "flexible" manner.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
U.N. member countries voice concern over N.K. missile launches
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
Seoul university professor appointed as Korea policy chair of Rand Corp.
-
T-shirt with portrait of Kim appears at N. Korea's public event for 1st time
-
S. Korean shipbuilders outstripped by China in Sept. orders
-
New cases near 2,000 amid rising vaccination rate
-
Gov't to review possible relief measures over leak of personal phone number in 'Squid Game'
-
(2nd LD) New cases stay in 1,000s for 5th day amid signs of slowdown