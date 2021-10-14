Court upholds justice ministry's 2020 disciplinary action against ex-Prosecutor General Yoon
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Thursday upheld a disciplinary measure that the justice ministry took against then Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl for alleged misconduct last year in what could be a blow to the now leading opposition presidential contender.
In December, the justice ministry suspended Yoon for two months, accusing him of violating political neutrality and other misconduct amid a row between Yoon and then Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae over reform of the prosecution.
Yoon immediately filed lawsuits seeking an injunction on the measure and its ultimate revocation, disputing the alleged misconduct and claiming flaws in the disciplinary process. He was reinstated about a week later as a court accepted his injunction request.
Yoon ultimately resigned as prosecutor general in March and is now a leading presidential hopeful of the main opposition People Power Party.
On Thursday, the Seoul Administrative Court ruled that the two-month suspension should be retained.
The decision is expected to be symbolic as Yoon has already stepped down as prosecutor general, though it could deal a blow to his image by undermining his stance that the disciplinary measure is baseless and politically motivated.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
U.N. member countries voice concern over N.K. missile launches
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
Seoul university professor appointed as Korea policy chair of Rand Corp.
-
T-shirt with portrait of Kim appears at N. Korea's public event for 1st time
-
New cases near 2,000 amid rising vaccination rate
-
S. Korean shipbuilders outstripped by China in Sept. orders
-
Gov't to review possible relief measures over leak of personal phone number in 'Squid Game'
-
(2nd LD) New cases stay in 1,000s for 5th day amid signs of slowdown