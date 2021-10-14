Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Court upholds justice ministry's 2020 disciplinary action against ex-Prosecutor General Yoon

All News 14:40 October 14, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Thursday upheld a disciplinary measure that the justice ministry took against then Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl for alleged misconduct last year in what could be a blow to the now leading opposition presidential contender.

In December, the justice ministry suspended Yoon for two months, accusing him of violating political neutrality and other misconduct amid a row between Yoon and then Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae over reform of the prosecution.

Yoon immediately filed lawsuits seeking an injunction on the measure and its ultimate revocation, disputing the alleged misconduct and claiming flaws in the disciplinary process. He was reinstated about a week later as a court accepted his injunction request.

Yoon ultimately resigned as prosecutor general in March and is now a leading presidential hopeful of the main opposition People Power Party.

On Thursday, the Seoul Administrative Court ruled that the two-month suspension should be retained.

The decision is expected to be symbolic as Yoon has already stepped down as prosecutor general, though it could deal a blow to his image by undermining his stance that the disciplinary measure is baseless and politically motivated.

This image provided by the National Assembly press corps shows Yoon Seok-youl greeting supporters while attending a party meeting in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province on Oct. 14, 2021. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Yoon Seok-youl
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!