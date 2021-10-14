Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Vice foreign minister to visit Europe for senior-level meetings

All News 15:53 October 14, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's vice foreign minister will visit Europe next week to hold senior-level talks with European Union (EU) officials to strengthen bilateral ties, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

Choi Jong-kun, first vice minister of foreign affairs, will make a weeklong trip to Britain, Belgium and France from Sunday, ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a regular press briefing.

He plans to meet with senior officials of the countries to discuss matters of bilateral interest, including the situation in the Korean Peninsula and the global campaign against climate change.

Choi will also hold senior-level talks with the EU during his visit to discuss ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between South Korea and the EU, the spokesperson added.

Choi Jong-kun, South Korea's first vice minister of foreign affairs, in a file photo provided by his ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

