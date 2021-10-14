ZINUS 81,300 UP 8,300

SAMSUNG C&T 119,500 DN 500

Hanssem 105,500 UP 500

LX INT 30,400 UP 100

TaihanElecWire 2,325 UP 45

Hyundai M&F INS 27,500 DN 350

DongkukStlMill 18,500 UP 200

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 109,500 UP 4,000

ShinhanGroup 38,900 UP 100

HITEJINRO 35,250 UP 400

Yuhan 61,500 UP 2,500

CJ LOGISTICS 148,000 DN 1,000

DOOSAN 98,200 UP 2,700

DL 69,200 UP 100

HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,500 UP 300

KIA CORP. 84,100 DN 100

Daesang 23,500 DN 100

SKNetworks 5,200 UP 130

ORION Holdings 16,600 UP 150

NEXENTIRE 7,950 UP 50

CHONGKUNDANG 120,000 UP 4,000

KCC 387,500 UP 4,000

SKBP 102,500 UP 2,000

Hanwha 33,550 UP 50

DB HiTek 51,000 UP 1,150

CJ 98,400 DN 300

HyundaiEng&Const 51,200 UP 1,000

CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,550 UP 50

SamsungF&MIns 240,000 UP 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,700 UP 900

Kogas 48,200 UP 50

SK hynix 93,800 UP 1,800

Youngpoong 712,000 UP 18,000

BukwangPharm 13,700 UP 500

ILJIN MATERIALS 108,500 DN 1,000

Daewoong 32,800 UP 1,000

SamyangFood 82,100 UP 400

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,250 UP 350

CJ CheilJedang 403,000 UP 4,500

TaekwangInd 1,107,000 UP 15,000

(MORE)