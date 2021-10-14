KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
ZINUS 81,300 UP 8,300
SAMSUNG C&T 119,500 DN 500
Hanssem 105,500 UP 500
LX INT 30,400 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 2,325 UP 45
Hyundai M&F INS 27,500 DN 350
DongkukStlMill 18,500 UP 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 109,500 UP 4,000
ShinhanGroup 38,900 UP 100
HITEJINRO 35,250 UP 400
Yuhan 61,500 UP 2,500
CJ LOGISTICS 148,000 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 98,200 UP 2,700
DL 69,200 UP 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,500 UP 300
KIA CORP. 84,100 DN 100
Daesang 23,500 DN 100
SKNetworks 5,200 UP 130
ORION Holdings 16,600 UP 150
NEXENTIRE 7,950 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 120,000 UP 4,000
KCC 387,500 UP 4,000
SKBP 102,500 UP 2,000
Hanwha 33,550 UP 50
DB HiTek 51,000 UP 1,150
CJ 98,400 DN 300
HyundaiEng&Const 51,200 UP 1,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,550 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 240,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,700 UP 900
Kogas 48,200 UP 50
SK hynix 93,800 UP 1,800
Youngpoong 712,000 UP 18,000
BukwangPharm 13,700 UP 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 108,500 DN 1,000
Daewoong 32,800 UP 1,000
SamyangFood 82,100 UP 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,250 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 403,000 UP 4,500
TaekwangInd 1,107,000 UP 15,000
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
U.N. member countries voice concern over N.K. missile launches
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
Seoul university professor appointed as Korea policy chair of Rand Corp.
-
T-shirt with portrait of Kim appears at N. Korea's public event for 1st time
-
New cases near 2,000 amid rising vaccination rate
-
S. Korean shipbuilders outstripped by China in Sept. orders
-
Gov't to review possible relief measures over leak of personal phone number in 'Squid Game'
-
(2nd LD) New cases stay in 1,000s for 5th day amid signs of slowdown