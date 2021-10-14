KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
AmoreG 49,700 UP 1,750
HyundaiMtr 209,000 DN 2,000
SGBC 86,900 UP 1,900
Hyosung 108,000 UP 500
SSANGYONGCNE 7,680 UP 230
KAL 30,800 DN 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,860 UP 155
LG Corp. 95,400 UP 2,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 164,000 UP 7,500
BoryungPharm 14,700 UP 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 89,700 DN 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 47,250 0
Shinsegae 255,500 UP 500
Nongshim 292,000 UP 4,500
GKL 16,900 UP 150
CUCKOO 22,850 UP 300
GS E&C 41,950 UP 350
GCH Corp 30,050 UP 1,150
LotteChilsung 155,000 UP 2,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 692,000 UP 21,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,570 UP 170
POSCO 327,500 UP 2,500
LOTTE 32,900 UP 450
DB INSURANCE 65,400 UP 1,200
SamsungElec 69,400 UP 600
NHIS 12,950 UP 50
DongwonInd 231,500 UP 500
SK Discovery 48,600 UP 350
LS 64,900 UP 1,300
GC Corp 275,500 UP 7,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,570 UP 10
SKC 157,000 DN 500
GS Retail 32,400 0
Ottogi 484,000 UP 5,500
IlyangPharm 31,150 UP 1,000
F&F Holdings 36,900 UP 1,550
KPIC 207,000 UP 500
MERITZ SECU 4,855 DN 20
HtlShilla 92,500 UP 200
Hanmi Science 60,200 UP 2,600
