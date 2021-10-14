KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElecMech 159,000 UP 3,000
KSOE 96,000 UP 300
OCI 146,000 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 64,400 UP 900
KorZinc 574,000 UP 10,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,060 DN 70
HyundaiMipoDock 64,200 0
IS DONGSEO 47,050 UP 1,000
S-Oil 108,500 DN 2,000
LG Innotek 194,000 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 241,500 0
HMM 29,900 UP 600
HYUNDAI WIA 88,300 DN 1,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,300 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 179,500 UP 1,000
Mobis 273,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,300 DN 400
S-1 85,400 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG SDS 156,000 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,200 UP 300
KUMHOTIRE 5,720 UP 120
Handsome 42,100 UP 2,050
Asiana Airlines 23,650 DN 550
COWAY 78,700 UP 2,000
Hanon Systems 15,400 DN 100
SK 265,500 UP 1,500
Hanchem 349,500 UP 10,500
DWS 62,300 UP 4,600
KEPCO 22,750 DN 100
ShinpoongPharm 62,100 UP 4,000
SamsungSecu 47,100 UP 450
KG DONGBU STL 13,100 0
SKTelecom 302,500 0
SNT MOTIV 52,000 DN 100
HyundaiElev 47,450 UP 1,000
IBK 10,650 DN 50
DONGSUH 29,300 UP 250
SamsungEng 25,400 0
PanOcean 6,610 UP 120
SAMSUNG CARD 34,350 0
