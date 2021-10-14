KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
CheilWorldwide 23,050 UP 150
KT 31,200 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL173000 UP9000
LOTTE TOUR 20,900 UP 650
NCsoft 582,000 UP 6,000
LG Uplus 14,500 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,100 UP 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 102,500 UP 500
KT&G 81,200 UP 500
DHICO 22,450 UP 700
Doosanfc 52,300 UP 3,400
LG Display 17,700 UP 200
Kangwonland 28,750 UP 100
NAVER 395,000 UP 13,000
Kakao 121,500 UP 4,500
KEPCO E&C 51,900 UP 2,600
DWEC 6,630 UP 110
LIG Nex1 48,150 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,300 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,550 UP 350
DongwonF&B 214,000 UP 1,500
LGELECTRONICS 123,500 UP 1,500
Celltrion 222,000 UP 6,500
KEPCO KPS 40,400 0
Huchems 26,750 UP 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 141,000 UP 5,500
DSME 23,900 UP 650
LGCHEM 848,000 UP 40,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,400 DN 400
KIH 85,500 UP 600
LOTTE Himart 27,850 DN 400
KIWOOM 107,000 UP 500
LGH&H 1,354,000 UP 14,000
HDSINFRA 9,270 0
GS 44,800 DN 350
CJ CGV 30,500 UP 650
Fila Holdings 40,200 UP 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,500 UP 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,900 DN 150
HANWHA LIFE 3,570 DN 30
