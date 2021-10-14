CheilWorldwide 23,050 UP 150

KT 31,200 DN 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL173000 UP9000

LOTTE TOUR 20,900 UP 650

NCsoft 582,000 UP 6,000

LG Uplus 14,500 DN 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 70,100 UP 900

LOTTE SHOPPING 102,500 UP 500

KT&G 81,200 UP 500

DHICO 22,450 UP 700

Doosanfc 52,300 UP 3,400

LG Display 17,700 UP 200

Kangwonland 28,750 UP 100

NAVER 395,000 UP 13,000

Kakao 121,500 UP 4,500

KEPCO E&C 51,900 UP 2,600

DWEC 6,630 UP 110

LIG Nex1 48,150 UP 50

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,300 UP 1,100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,550 UP 350

DongwonF&B 214,000 UP 1,500

LGELECTRONICS 123,500 UP 1,500

Celltrion 222,000 UP 6,500

KEPCO KPS 40,400 0

Huchems 26,750 UP 350

DAEWOONG PHARM 141,000 UP 5,500

DSME 23,900 UP 650

LGCHEM 848,000 UP 40,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,400 DN 400

KIH 85,500 UP 600

LOTTE Himart 27,850 DN 400

KIWOOM 107,000 UP 500

LGH&H 1,354,000 UP 14,000

HDSINFRA 9,270 0

GS 44,800 DN 350

CJ CGV 30,500 UP 650

Fila Holdings 40,200 UP 700

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,500 UP 3,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 43,900 DN 150

HANWHA LIFE 3,570 DN 30

(MORE)