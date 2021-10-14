KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 183,000 UP 7,500
FOOSUNG 22,200 UP 250
SK Innovation 263,500 UP 4,500
POONGSAN 33,700 UP 1,100
KBFinancialGroup 54,600 UP 900
Hansae 24,100 DN 550
LX HAUSYS 74,500 UP 300
Youngone Corp 45,850 DN 550
CSWIND 72,500 UP 1,600
KOLON IND 94,400 UP 2,400
HanmiPharm 269,500 UP 5,500
BNK Financial Group 8,610 DN 20
emart 164,000 UP 7,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY456 50 UP1300
KOLMAR KOREA 45,800 UP 1,300
HANJINKAL 59,300 UP 2,400
DoubleUGames 64,500 UP 3,000
COSMAX 132,000 0
MANDO 63,100 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 859,000 UP 30,000
INNOCEAN 60,600 UP 600
Doosan Bobcat 38,950 DN 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,800 UP 200
Netmarble 122,500 UP 2,500
KRAFTON 478,500 DN 9,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S64300 0
ORION 120,000 UP 3,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,200 UP 400
BGF Retail 174,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 314,000 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 26,300 UP 150
HYOSUNG TNC 622,000 UP 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 779,000 UP 52,000
SKBS 239,500 UP 11,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,750 DN 50
KakaoBank 59,000 UP 3,100
HYBE 288,500 UP 14,000
SK ie technology 200,500 DN 1,000
DL E&C 134,500 UP 2,000
LX HOLDINGS 8,920 UP 160
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
U.N. member countries voice concern over N.K. missile launches
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
Seoul university professor appointed as Korea policy chair of Rand Corp.
-
T-shirt with portrait of Kim appears at N. Korea's public event for 1st time
-
New cases near 2,000 amid rising vaccination rate
-
S. Korean shipbuilders outstripped by China in Sept. orders
-
Gov't to review possible relief measures over leak of personal phone number in 'Squid Game'
-
(2nd LD) New cases stay in 1,000s for 5th day amid signs of slowdown