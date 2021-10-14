Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul's foreign ministry monitoring withdrawal of embassies in Pyongyang

All News 17:01 October 14, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry said Thursday it is closely monitoring the withdrawal of foreign diplomats in North Korea amid the COVID-19 pandemic, following reports the Romanian embassy there has also temporally halted its activities.

It was known as the last operating European embassy in Pyongyang, as the reclusive country's highly restrictive virus control measures led many other nations to pull out diplomats.

Earlier in the day, Radio Free Asia said Romania's diplomatic and consular activities in Pyongyang were temporarily suspended last Saturday due to "restrictions imposed locally in the context of the pandemic."

"We are well aware of related situations and are keeping a watch on them with interest," a ministry official told reporters on the customary condition of anonymity.

Yellow paddy fields in Kaepung County, North Hwanghae Province, North Korea, near the western part of the inter-Korean border, are seen in this file photo taken at Odusan Unification Observatory in Paju, 30 kilometers north of Seoul, on Oct. 4, 2021. (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#North Korea #COVID-19 #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!