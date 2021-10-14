(LEAD) Disney+ to release 'Running Man' spin-off in South Korea

Also among the Korean titles included in the lineup were a documentary about the K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK; "Rookies," a coming-of-age romantic series set in Korea's elite police academy and starring K-pop idol Kang Daniel and actress Chae Soo-bin; "Snowdrop," a romantic melodrama series starring South Korean heartthrob Jung Hae-in and Jisoo of BLACKPINK; and "Moving," an action-thriller depicting a story of three teenagers discovering their unusual powers. Adapted from a popular web-based cartoon series by Kang Full, one of the most successful "webtoon" creators in the country, the thriller stars Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo and Zo In-sung.

