New head of military intelligence body named
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Maj. Gen Lee Sang-chul, commander of the 5th Infantry Division, was named as the new chief of the military intelligence body, the defense ministry said Thursday.
The incoming commander of the Defense Security Support Command (DSSC) will be promoted to lieutenant general, the ministry said.
"He was selected because of his outstanding capability and leadership to complete the reform of the DSSC and lead the organization in a stable manner," the ministry said in a statement.
The DSSC was launched in 2018 after its predecessor, the Defense Security Command, was dismantled amid allegations it drew up a document on the possible imposition of martial law to quash anti-government protests in 2017.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
U.N. member countries voice concern over N.K. missile launches
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
Seoul university professor appointed as Korea policy chair of Rand Corp.
-
T-shirt with portrait of Kim appears at N. Korea's public event for 1st time
-
New cases near 2,000 amid rising vaccination rate
-
S. Korean shipbuilders outstripped by China in Sept. orders
-
(2nd LD) New cases stay in 1,000s for 5th day amid signs of slowdown
-
Gov't to review possible relief measures over leak of personal phone number in 'Squid Game'