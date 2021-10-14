S. Korea's top nuke envoy calls for Russia's 'constructive' role on N.K. dialogue
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk asked Thursday for Russia's cooperation in persuading North Korea to return to dialogue during a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow, the foreign ministry said.
The talks between Noh and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov came as Seoul is stepping up diplomacy to salvage its peace drive after a series of recent missile launches conducted by Pyongyang, including a hypersonic missile test last month.
"Noh stressed the need to stably manage the situation (on the Korean Peninsula) and the importance of an early resumption of dialogue (with the North)," the ministry said in a press release.
In response, Morgulov reaffirmed Russia's commitment to playing a constructive role, the ministry said.
Seoul has been exploring ways to restart nuclear diplomacy with Pyongyang through humanitarian and other incentives. The recent reactivation of inter-Korean communication lines raised cautious hope for the North's return to dialogue.
