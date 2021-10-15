Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:09 October 15, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- Court upholds justice ministry's disciplinary action against ex-prosecutor chief Yoon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- LH's former and incumbent employees involved in another land speculation case (Kookmin Daily)
-- Some virus rules expected to be eased in greater Seoul area (Donga Ilbo)
-- Loan rules for home rentals to be eased: financial regulator (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Regulator to ease home rental-tied loans (Segye Times)
-- Regulations on 'jeonse' loans to be eased (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 85 pct vaccination rate may curb delta virus spread (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Court upholds justice ministry's disciplinary action against ex-prosecutor chief Yoon (Hankyoreh)
-- Court denies arrest warrant for key suspect in land development scandal (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Jeonse' loans to be under eased rules (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Jeonse' loan rules to be eased (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korea's brave new world needs a fresh energy mix (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Ex-foreign minister Kang's ILO leadership bid stokes debate (Korea Herald)
-- How Afghan evacuees are preparing for life in Korea (Korea Times)


