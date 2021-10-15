Korean-language dailies

-- Court upholds justice ministry's disciplinary action against ex-prosecutor chief Yoon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- LH's former and incumbent employees involved in another land speculation case (Kookmin Daily)

-- Some virus rules expected to be eased in greater Seoul area (Donga Ilbo)

-- Loan rules for home rentals to be eased: financial regulator (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Regulator to ease home rental-tied loans (Segye Times)

-- Regulations on 'jeonse' loans to be eased (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 85 pct vaccination rate may curb delta virus spread (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Court upholds justice ministry's disciplinary action against ex-prosecutor chief Yoon (Hankyoreh)

-- Court denies arrest warrant for key suspect in land development scandal (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Jeonse' loans to be under eased rules (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Jeonse' loan rules to be eased (Korea Economic Daily)

