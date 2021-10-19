Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- No step forward in battle of 'Lee Jae-myung parliamentary audit' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Lee mastermind of Daejang-dong scandal' vs. 'person who received money is thief' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee says person who received money is thief, opposition says it's he who controlled money (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gangwon without heavy snow, salty sea ... our children live in different climate (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Opposition says Lee is 'the man,' Lee says person who received money is suspect (Segye Times)
-- Lee blames Yoo despite saying, 'I'm the architect of Daejang-dong project' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Carbon net-zero goal tightened, industrial community already screams (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Daejang-dong parliamentary audit' ends with 'rehash of suspicions' (Hankyoreh)
-- There was no straight interrogation or explanation (Hankook Ilbo)
-- While home prices double, children deductions for inheritance taxes still same (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- LG Energy Solution with 4 tln won, Toyota with 4 tln won; battery war between S. Korea and Japan in U.S. (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon declares 40% cut in carbon emissions by 2030 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Lee passes buck on corruption, takes credit for land project (Korea Herald)
-- DPK presidential candidate rebuts scandal allegations (Korea Times)
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Seoul logs coldest mid-October morning in 64 years
-
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
-
New virus cases hit 3-month low; eased rules on private gatherings in force
-
S. Korea to kick off large-scale defense exhibition
-
S. Korea, UAE to cooperate in bids to host U.N. climate change conferences
-
(4th LD) New virus cases hit 3-month low; eased rules on private gatherings in force