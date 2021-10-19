Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:01 October 19, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 19.

Korean-language dailies
-- No step forward in battle of 'Lee Jae-myung parliamentary audit' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Lee mastermind of Daejang-dong scandal' vs. 'person who received money is thief' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee says person who received money is thief, opposition says it's he who controlled money (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gangwon without heavy snow, salty sea ... our children live in different climate (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Opposition says Lee is 'the man,' Lee says person who received money is suspect (Segye Times)
-- Lee blames Yoo despite saying, 'I'm the architect of Daejang-dong project' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Carbon net-zero goal tightened, industrial community already screams (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Daejang-dong parliamentary audit' ends with 'rehash of suspicions' (Hankyoreh)
-- There was no straight interrogation or explanation (Hankook Ilbo)
-- While home prices double, children deductions for inheritance taxes still same (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- LG Energy Solution with 4 tln won, Toyota with 4 tln won; battery war between S. Korea and Japan in U.S. (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon declares 40% cut in carbon emissions by 2030 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Lee passes buck on corruption, takes credit for land project (Korea Herald)
-- DPK presidential candidate rebuts scandal allegations (Korea Times)
(END)

