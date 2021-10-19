(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 19)

The security situation in East Asia poses growing challenges to neighboring countries over how to denuclearize North Korea and how to deal with the rise of China. Given this, it is not desirable for relations between Seoul and Tokyo to remain deadlocked. Top intelligence officials from South Korea, the United States and Japan are meeting this week to discuss pending security issues while other representatives from the three countries will also have a separate meeting, highlighting the fact that they need to work together to ensure security and stability in the region.