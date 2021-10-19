(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 19)

The Moon administration has been criticized for neglecting efforts to find a diplomatic solution to historical issues with Tokyo and letting them be further complicated by local court judgments. Shortly after coming to office in 2017, it crippled an agreement that the government of Moon's predecessor Park Geun-hye reached with Japan in 2015 to resolve the wartime sexual slavery issue. Its decision to dissolve the foundation set up with money offered by Tokyo to compensate South Korean victims frustrated Kishida, who played a key role in working out the accord with Seoul as Japan's foreign minister.