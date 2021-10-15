(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 15)

Abrupt loan regulations without even considering the apparent impact on real demand caused many side effects in the market. Commercial banks that already exceeded or have approached the six-percent threshold had to stop lending to those who desperately needed it. (Some banks gave their customers housing loans on a first-come, first-served basis.) As a result, a number of people who do not own a house became so-called "jeonse refugees," who have to give up living in their subscribed new apartments or cancel or renew their jeonse contracts. Online real estate communities are full of sad stories about their eleventh-hour attempts to borrow money from loan sharks. The Blue House website also is plastered with desperate petitions to ease regulations on housing loans.