Over 30 countries vow stronger ties to counter ransomware attacks in U.S.-led meeting
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- More than 30 countries, including South Korea, Japan and Britain, pledged to work together to combat the growing threat of ransomware attacks in a virtual conference hosted by the United States, a joint statement from the meeting showed Friday.
The two-day "counter ransomware initiative" meeting ended Thursday (U.S. time) with participants agreeing on joint action against the malicious software that is increasingly being used in cyberattacks globally by perpetrators believed to be based in other countries, including China, Russia and North Korea.
In the statement, the countries agreed to consider "all national tools" to take action against ransomware operators.
"Ransomware is an escalating global security threat with serious economic and security consequences," it read. "Governments recognize the need for urgent action, common priorities, and complementary efforts to reduce the risk of ransomware."
The White House-led meeting came after a series of recent ransomware attacks on U.S. businesses that has crippled their systems by infiltrating them and locking them up until a ransom is paid.
During the meeting, South Korea also affirmed the country's commitment to actively take part in the global campaign against the threat posed by ransomware, according to the foreign ministry.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
U.N. member countries voice concern over N.K. missile launches
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
Samsung Electronics, SK hynix could be subject to new int'l taxation rules
-
Disney+ to release 'Running Man' spin-off in South Korea
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
New cases near 2,000 amid rising vaccination rate
-
President Moon urges financial authorities to ensure smooth supply of 'jeonse' loans
-
Suspect in brutal murder says ready to accept death penalty