K League giants set to renew rivalry in AFC Champions League quarterfinals

Pohang have been stuck in neutral in domestic play this season. They sit in seventh place among 12 K League 1 clubs with 42 points, which, if the season were to end today, would be their worst ranking in four years. They snapped their four-match losing streak on Oct. 3 with a 3-2 win over Gwangju FC. It was only Pohang's second victory in their past nine games.

