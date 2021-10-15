Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Prosecutors raid Seongnam City Hall over development corruption scandal

All News 10:01 October 15, 2021

SEONGNAM/SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors raided the offices of Seongnam City Hall on Friday as part of an investigation into a snowballing development corruption scandal.

A team of prosecution investigators searched the offices in charge of the development project in the city's Daejang-dong district to seize documents related to the project.

