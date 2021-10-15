Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Prosecutor General Kim previously worked as legal adviser to Seongnam city

All News 10:42 October 15, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo worked as a legal adviser to the city government of Seongnam for five months before taking over as top prosecutor, officials said Friday, amid a prosecution probe into a development corruption scandal in the city.

The Seongnam city government is a subject of the investigation in connection with the probe that is zeroing in on allegations that a private partner of the 2015 project reaped astronomical profits through possible collusion with a key figure at the city's development agency.

A city official confirmed that Kim worked as the city's legal adviser for about five months till early May before he took office as prosecutor general in June.

"He signed a two-year contract with the city at the recommendation of a regional bar association and was dismissed after being named prosecutor general," the official noted.

According to the official, the city signed a separate contract with Kim in December for his legal services over a lawsuit and Kim was paid 13 million won (US$10,988) in retainer. His former law firm later took over the lawsuit case following his nomination.

Kim later confirmed his five-month contract with Seongnam but argued it has nothing to with the development corruption scandal.

"While I was working as a lawyer at a law firm, I had been in fact named a legal adviser to Seongnam as part of a volunteer service for a region where I have been living for more than 10 years," he said in a press release.

"It has nothing to do with the Daejangdong case ... and I have instructed the chief of the Seoul regional prosecutors' office to carry out a thorough and swift probe regardless of ranks," he added.

Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#development corruption scandal
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!