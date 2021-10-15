S. Korean, U.S. diplomats discuss follow-up measures on summit agreement
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States held working-level diplomatic talks in Hawaii to review progress in the implementation of their latest summit agreement, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
Ko Yun-ju, the ministry's director general for North American affairs, and Mark Lambert, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state for Japan and South Korea, attended the third Bilateral Policy Dialogue (BPD) held on Thursday (local time), the ministry said.
The two sides discussed pending diplomatic and security issues, including progress in follow-up measures to the White House summit deal between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden in May.
The leaders reaffirmed a commitment to joint efforts for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the handling of such issues as climate, global health and emerging technologies.
Earlier this week, South Korea's top national security adviser Suh Hoon met with his U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan in Washington to explore ways to reengage with North Korea.
The BPD was first launched in March and the second session was held in Seoul in June.
