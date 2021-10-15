Ransomware suspects nabbed in int'l probe involving S. Korea

The four -- three Ukrainians and a foreigner of another nationality -- are accused of distributing the Clop ransomware to four South Korean universities and companies in February 2019, paralyzing some 720 computer systems containing their academic and business data and extorting a total of 65 bitcoins, currently valued at 4.5 billion won (US$3.8 million), from them in return for decrypting their computer networks, the KNPA said.