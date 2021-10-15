Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 640.8 bln won order for 4 container carriers
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Friday that it has signed a 640.8 billion won (US$542 million) deal to build four container carriers.
Under the deal with a European country, DSME will deliver the vessels by November 2024, it said in a regulatory filing.
In the first nine months, DSME posted $8.04 billion in new orders, surpassing its annual order target of $7.7 billion won.
It is the first time for the company to achieve its annual order target since 2014, when the company won new orders worth $14.9 billion, DSME said.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
