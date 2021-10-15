Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 640.8 bln won order for 4 container carriers

All News 15:19 October 15, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Friday that it has signed a 640.8 billion won (US$542 million) deal to build four container carriers.

Under the deal with a European country, DSME will deliver the vessels by November 2024, it said in a regulatory filing.

In the first nine months, DSME posted $8.04 billion in new orders, surpassing its annual order target of $7.7 billion won.

It is the first time for the company to achieve its annual order target since 2014, when the company won new orders worth $14.9 billion, DSME said.

This file photo, provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. on May 22, 2020, shows a 24,000-TEU container carrier built by the shipbuilder. TEU stands for twenty-foot equivalent units, a measurement of cargo capacity. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Daewoo Shipbuilding
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!