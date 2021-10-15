Hanwha Energy launches ESG committee to beef up sustainable management
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Energy Corp., a South Korean renewable energy company, said Friday it has launched a committee to beef up sustainable management in light of the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles.
The ESG committee, established within its board, will serve as the company's key division tasked with devising and reviewing mid- to long-term objectives and strategies in line with the ESG factors, which refer to business behaviors and practices that determine a company's future sustainability.
The ESG committee, comprising independent directors, held its first meeting earlier in the day to discuss the future course of the ESG management, including environmentally friendly policy, such as cutting carbon emissions, as well as gender issues at workplaces, fair competition and trade, the company said in a release.
Major South Korean companies have increasingly been engaging in efforts to ramp up the ESG management as a long-term business strategy to attract investors with non-financial corporate values.
Big conglomerates, like SK Group, LG Group and Hyundai Motor Group, have established committees within their key affiliates for the oversight of the ESG management. Samsung Electronics has changed the name of its governance committee to "sustainability committee" in a bid to bolster the ESG role.
Hanwha Group, which has Hanwha Energy under its wing, has also launched ESG committees in all of its seven listed affiliates and asset management arm.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
Samsung Electronics, SK hynix could be subject to new int'l taxation rules
-
Disney+ to release 'Running Man' spin-off in South Korea
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
Suspect in brutal murder says ready to accept death penalty